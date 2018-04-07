23 injured in bus crash near Genting Highlands

BENTONG (BERNAMA)- Twenty-three people, including 16 Chinese tourists, suffered light injuries, when the bus they were travelling in crashed into a car near Genting Highlands on Friday (April 6) night.

Genting Highlands Fire and Rescue Department chief Yusri Abdullah Sani said the accident occurred at 7.24pm when both vehicles were descending from Genting Highlands.

"Upon arriving at the scene of the collision, the brakes of the bus failed, causing it to rear-end the Honda in front, before skidding and crashing into the road barrier.

"However we are still investigating the cause of the accident," he said when contacted by Bernama.

He said the tourists, comprising 14 women and two men, tour guide and bus driver were rushed to the Selayang Hospital for treatment.

The Honda car driver and his four female passengers were also taken to the same hospital, he said, adding that eight ambulances were deployed.