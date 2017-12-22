22-year-old woman decapitated in car crash on highway in Malaysia: Report

NILAI - A 22-year-old woman was killed in a crash on a highway in Malaysia near the Nilai town in Seremban District on Friday (Dec 22), the New Straits Times reported.

She was reportedly driving south from Sepang, Selangor, to Nilai along the Elite Expressway or North-South Expressway Central Link.

At around 9am, she lost control of her vehicle, a Perodua Myvi, and crashed into the divider.

She was thrown out of the vehicle and decapitated by a signboard beam.

Nilai deputy police chief, Deputy Superintendent Azrul Hisham Mohd Shaffie, told the New Straits Times that the victim's body was taken to a Seremban hospital for a post-mortem.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of Malaysia's Road Transport Act 1987, which refers to causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.