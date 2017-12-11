210 boxes of suspected fake baby milk powder seized in Johor

SENAI (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Johor Domestic Trade and Consumerism Ministry has seized 210 boxes of suspected fake baby milk powder worth about RM42,000 (S$ 13,900).

State director Khairul Anwar Bachok said the items were confiscated from Chinese medical shops and convenience stores in five different locations in Johor Baru.

They outlets are located in Iskandar Puteri, Taman Mutiara Rini, Taman Orkid, Taman Daya and Taman Nusa Bestari.

"The operations were conducted together with the manufacturer of the baby milk powder following a report received by the company," he said at a press conference in Senai on Sunday (Dec 10).

The owner of the outlets, in his 50s, claimed that he was not aware that the 1.8kg baby milk powder sold for RM200 at all his five outlets were supposedly fake.

Khairul said the Chemistry Department would conduct a test to determine whether the seized baby milk powder was fake.