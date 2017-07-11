2 trailer trucks collide in Malaysia after Tuas Checkpoint, injuring 3 and blocking lanes

An accident between two trailer trucks on the Malaysian side of the Second Link left debris strewn on the lanes, blocking off traffic on Tuesday (July 11) afternoon.

Pictures of the scene sent in by Straits Times reader Joseph Nair show one truck on its side, with several crates littering the road.

He said the trucks collided about 500m before Malaysia customs at about 2pm, leaving only one lane open to traffic towards the direction of Johor Baru.

The freelance photographer was driving several cars behind and saw one of the trucks skid sideways, sending empty crates flying.

"It was like a Michael Bay movie," said Mr Nair, 31.

He got out of his car along with a friend and helped one of the truck drivers, who was bleeding from his head and had back pain. The driver's passenger and the other truck driver suffered arm and head injuries but all three injured were able to stand, he said.

A video posted on Facebook shows several men at the scene and a pair of wheels dislodged on the road. The front car of at least one trailer appears to be badly bashed in.

However, traffic appears to be otherwise clear in the video, and the Land Transport Authority's One.Motoring website shows clear traffic on the Singapore side of Tuas Checkpoint at 3.15pm.