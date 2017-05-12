2 Singaporeans, 4 Malaysians arrested after joint probe into drug syndicate

Two Singaporeans were arrested for allegedly coordinating drug supply runs for a Malaysia-based syndicate.

Joint investigations by Singapore's Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) and Malaysia's Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) also saw four Malaysian members of the syndicate being nabbed.

Late last year, CNB had intelligence showing that two Singaporeans were involved in the syndicate, supplying sizeable amounts of drugs to a neighbouring country, CNB said yesterday. It initiated joint investigations with the Royal Malaysian Police's NCID to dismantle the syndicate and arrest its members.

CNB shared information with NCID regarding the identification of the two Singaporean suspects, and NCID managed to track down the two Singaporeans and their Malaysian associates. NCID located the syndicate's drug storehouses in Petaling Jaya.

NCID launched an operation last Saturday and arrested four of the syndicate's Malaysian members in Petaling Jaya and Kuala Lumpur.

During the operation, NCID recovered about 64kg of Ice or methamphetamine, 61.5kg of ketamine and 23,985 Ecstasy tablets. That same day, NCID arrested the two Singaporean men, aged 43 and 58, in Johor Baru.

The 58-year-old was found to be in possession of 11g of Ice, 68 Erimin-5 tablets and a small amount of ketamine. NCID investigations are ongoing. If convicted of drug trafficking, both Singaporeans could face the death penalty.

CNB director Ng Ser Song said he was very glad that CNB's timely sharing of intelligence with NCID aided the latter in the operation, which saw the seizure of a significant amount of drugs and the dismantling of a regional drug-trafficking syndicate.

"I would like to reiterate that the fight against drugs must be fought with close cooperation between counterparts," he said. "No drug enforcement agency can afford to do it alone, especially against drug-trafficking syndicates, which operate near seamlessly among different countries."

He said that drug enforcement agencies must cooperate even more closely to dismantle syndicates and their deadly trade, as drug-trafficking syndicates themselves show a close measure of cooperation.

He thanked NCID director Mohd Mokhtar Haji Mohd Shariff and NCID officers for their strong support and cooperation with CNB over the years.

"Together, we can take the fight to the drug syndicates," he said.