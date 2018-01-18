2 Malaysian women cheated of S$4,700 by man promising them 'sugar daddy' work

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Two women lost RM14,000 ($4,700) to a man who promised them lucrative jobs catering to "sugar daddies".

A 22-year-old woman, known as Amy, was conned of RM12,000 while her 19-year-old friend lost RM2,000 in the scam.

Amy claimed that a man, known as Mike, contacted her and offered to arrange a promising job for her and her friend in November last year.

"He contacted me via WhatsApp and said he got my number from a mutual friend. He claimed the sugar daddy work would give us lucrative returns," she told a press conference organised by MCA's public services and complaints department head Datuk Seri Michael Chong.

As she was gathering funds for her studies, Amy decided to sign up for the part-time job.

"I thought I would get the job but then Mike said I had to put in RM12,000 into the recruitment company's account. I deposited the money as he said it would be banked into my account once the job has been secured," she said.

Amy's friend, who was short of funds, paid only RM2,000 to Mike.

Instead of getting the job, Amy was later asked to put in another RM750, which he claimed was the last deposit.

"I began to suspect something amiss so I decided not to go through with the arrangement. I asked for a refund but Mike refused," she said.

Chong said it took a lot of courage for the victim to come forward.

"I hope other girls out there are not so easily fooled by promises of easy money. We must use common sense and not be conned in such a manner," he said.