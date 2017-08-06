2 killed in 6-vehicle accident near Serdang KTM station in Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A freak accident involving six vehicles led to the death of two people on the Besraya Highway near Serdang KTM station in Selangor.

Acting Serdang OCPD Supt Mohd Rosdi Daud said the accident occurred at around 6.30pm on Saturday (Aug 5).

"The accident occurred when a lorry headed to Kuala Lumpur lost control while trying to avoid a car which abruptly entered the lane it was travelling in.

"The lorry skidded and crashed through the centre divider before colliding with a motorcycle, three cars and a cement mixer," he said when contacted.

He said the impact of the accident killed the 77-year-old motorcyclist on the spot.

"The 32-year-old driver of one of the vehicles suffered multiple injuries and died while receiving treatment at the Serdang Hospital.

"It was not raining at the time of the incident and traffic was smooth," he said, adding that the case was being investigated as reckless driving.

Supt Mohd Rosdi said members of the public have come forward claiming to have witnessed the accident.