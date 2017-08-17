2 killed after car falls off multi-storey parking lot in Genting Highlands

GENTING HIGHLANDS - A car crashed through the barrier of a hotel's multi-storey parking lot in the the Genting Highlands on Thursday (Aug 17), shattering the calm of this hillside resort in the early hours.

Two people were killed after the Perodua Axia plunged 13 metres from the fourth floor of the parking lot at around 4.15am. They were identified as businessman V. Palanisamy, 50, who was the driver of the vehicle, and Chinese national Ming Sanmao, 43.

A hotel employee said that several people ran to provide help to the victims after hearing the loud noise. The car landed on its top in a nearby mini recreational park, but no one was at the spot at that time in the morning, reported The New Straits Times.

"The car landed beside the multi-storey parking exit below and this area is usually crowded during the daytime," she said.

The police said investigations indicated that the victims were about to leave the parking complex when the mishap occurred. It appeared that Palanisamy, from Sepang, in Selangor, lost control of the vehicle while making a turn.

Both bodies were taken to Bentong Hospital for a post mortem.