1MDB gets extension to pay S$821 million owed to Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund

PUTRAJAYA - Troubled state investor 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) has been given an extension to pay US$603 million (S$821 million) owed to Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund, after missing a July 31 deadline.

1MDB chairman Irwan Serigar told reporters on Tuesday (Aug 8) that the International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC) had agreed to the request for extension after the Finance Ministry-owned firm said it had not yet received funds from the sale of investment fund units.

"In due course, when the time comes, we will pay it off. We will sign another extension of time agreement with them," he said.

Tan Sri Irwan, who is also the Finance Ministry’s secretary general, explained that “there were some regulatory requirements we need to comply with which will take some time that we didn’t foresee” when selling off the units.

IPIC had warned after the deadline of “additional obligations” if the money - the first of two payments to redeem US$1.2 billion owed - was not received within a “five-business-day cure period”.

1MDB had said the need for added regulatory approvals meant that the money would only be received this month.

The July 31 payment was due as part of an April settlement after a debt-asset swap broke down when IPIC claimed it had not received US$3.5 billion in cash that 1MDB insisted it had already deposited with the London-listed firm.

While that dispute is still being negotiated, 1MDB has agreed to pay back US$1.2 billion owed from a 2015 loan by the end of this year.

The failure to redeem the units in time has led critics to dispute the value of the investment funds. Fierce critic and opposition lawmaker Tony Pua has alleged that the units are fradulent, based on US Department of Justice (DOJ) filings this year and last year which seek to seize US$1.7 billion out of an alleged US$4.5 billion siphoned from 1MDB.

Prime Minister Najib Razak was implicated in 1MDB's debt troubles - which at one time piled up to RM51 billion (S$16.2 billion) - after US$700 million linked to 1MDB - whose advisory board he chaired - was found in his personal accounts.

Malaysia’s public prosecutor cleared the premier of any criminal act last year after agreeing with Datuk Seri Najib’s assertion that the money was a political donation from the Saudi royals.

Last month, Mr Najib admitted there were “lapses in governance” in the state fund, but maintained that government investigations found no wrongdoing, and that 1MDB is undergoing rationalisation to rid itself of its heavy debts.

shannont@sph.com.sg