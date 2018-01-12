19 durian sellers in Malaysia fined for cheating customers

SEREMBAN - Nineteen durian sellers in Negri Sembilan were fined a sum of RM5,200 (S$1,740) after they were found to have short-changed the public with tampered weighing and measuring equipment, Bernama news agency reported.

The fines were issued by Negri Sembilan branch of the Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry (KPDNKK) in an operation dubbed 'Ops Duri' conducted since Monday (Jan 8).

In a statement issued on Thursday night, KPDNKK said the fines were issued under Section 14 (6) of the Weights and Measures Act 1972.

The operation, which was conducted at 46 durian business premises around Mantin, Senawang, Jalan Pantai-Jelebu and Kuala Klawang, also involved personnel from Metrology Corporation Malaysia Sdn Bhd (MCM).

MCM was established to provide verification and re-verification services for all weighing and measuring instruments.

"Ops Duri was also aimed at highlighting to the people to ensure that all measuring instruments used for trade are verified so that they are not easily deceived by traders who use inaccurate scales.

"However, no goods were seized and Ops Duri will continue until the end of the durian season," the statement said.