18 nabbed in Malaysia after videos of bike gang go viral

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Eighteen people have been detained for their involvement with Gang 24, after videos of a group of motorcyclists causing a commotion outside a school went viral.

Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar said in a tweet on Friday (April 21) that 13 students and five others had been nabbed, with more arrests to follow.

He also congratulated the Special Taskforce on Organised Crime (Staffoc) for making the swift arrests.

"Congratulations STAFFOC @PDRMsia, 13 students and five others arrested around Klang. Many more will be arrested for being involved in Gang 24 activities," he tweeted.

Syabas STAFFOC @PDRMsia 13 pelajar,5 bukan pelajar disekitar Klang. Ramai lagi akan ditkap kerana terlibat dlm aktiviti geng 24. #GoPDRMGo pic.twitter.com/EiB1c2Nn5E — Khalid Abu Bakar (@KBAB51) April 21, 2017

The arrests came after two separate videos of a group of motorcyclists causing a commotion and acting rowdy outside a school went viral on Thursday night (April 20).

In the first video clip - lasting 1.14min - the group is seen shouting and revving their engines outside the school.

They were also seen holding up banners, one of which had the letter "24", "TD4" and a black swastika.

The second video starts with a close-up of a cake with the words "SMK Sri Andalas", "24" and "Apache" written on it.

At least one of the motorcyclists in the second clip is seen wearing a school uniform.

The location and time of the 24-second footage appears to be the same as the first.