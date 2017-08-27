15-year-old student beaten up after 'refusing to join gang' in Johor Baru, 3 teenagers arrested

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A 15-year-old boy in Johor Baru was hurt after being assaulted by a group of 10 people for refusing to join their gang.

The Form Two student claimed he was having a meal with a friend at a restaurant in Taman Nusa Bestari at about 11.30pm last Sunday (Aug 20) when they were approached by the group who arrived in cars and motorcycles.

The boy said he had earlier refused their offer to join their gang.

"They chased after my friend and me. When I tripped and fell, they hit me on my head, body and private parts with metal rods and sticks," said the victim who has since been discharged from hospital.

The incident caused him to suffer a 7cm-long wound on his scalp, broken fingers and injuries to his arms and private parts.

Iskandar Puteri OCPD Asst Comm Noor Hashim Mohamad said police arrested three suspects aged between 14 and 18 in connection with the case classified under Section 326 of the Penal Code for causing grievous hurt using dangerous weapons.