JAKARTA (REUTERS) - US Vice-President Mike Pence is expected to witness the signing of more than US$10 billion (S$14 billion) in memoranda of understanding with US companies in Indonesia on Friday (April 21), a White House official said.

The 11 deals are expected to be signed with companies including Exxon Mobil, Lockheed Martin and General Electric.

Pence is on the final day of a visit to South-east Asia's largest economy.