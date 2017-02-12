13 arrested after Malacca girl, 14, admits to having sex with multiple partners in school

MALACCA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A secondary school student, who has been having sex with multiple partners in school, at home and other locations for the past year, has confessed to the illicit activity.

The trysts came to light after one of the Form Two girl's male classmates revealed her exploits to their school's counselling teacher.

On Wednesday (Feb 8), the teacher pulled up the 14-year-old and interrogated her. During the session, the girl admitted to having sex with different guys since Form One at various locations in the school - in the classrooms, prayer room and below the staircase - as well as at abandoned houses and even her own home.

The girl apparently said the sexual acts were consensual and she never asked for money after sex.

She is also believed to have told the teacher that apart from her schoolmates, she also slept with schoolboys from two other secondary schools and outsiders.



ACP Kamaluddin Kassim. PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK



Malacca CID chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Kamaluddin Kassim said the girl was transferred to her current school in Ayer Keroh in June last year because of disciplinary problems.

"The teacher got more information about her year-long sexual escapades before accompanying her to lodge a police report that day," he said.

On Friday, police arrested 11 schoolboys aged between 13 and 16 from three schools and another two suspects aged 21, said ACP Kamaluddin.

They will be probed under Section 376(1) and Section 377B of the Penal Code for rape and committing carnal intercourse against the order of nature, he added.

"The girl has been sent for a medical test at Malacca Hospital. She will be recommended to go for psychiatric evaluation."

"We will complete the investigation paper before submitting it to the Deputy Public Prosecutor for further action," he said.

Malacca Action Group for Parents in Education (Magpie) chairman Mak Chee Kin reminded boys that even with consent, sex with girls under 16 years old is statutory rape.

He expressed concern about the impact such acts would have on their futures and suggested that stakeholders educate them about the law and the consequences.