Residents trying to extinguish a fire in Las Pinas City in the Philippines on Monday. The city's Bureau of Fire Protection said at least 100 families were displaced after the fire engulfed a shanty town.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 01, 2017, with the headline '100 families left homeless after fire'. Print Edition | Subscribe
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.