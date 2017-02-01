100 families left homeless after fire

Residents trying to extinguish a fire in Las Pinas City in the Philippines on Monday. The city's Bureau of Fire Protection said at least 100 families were displaced after the fire engulfed a shanty town.
PHOTO: EUROPEAN PRESSPHOTO AGENCY
Published
1 hour ago

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 01, 2017, with the headline '100 families left homeless after fire'.
