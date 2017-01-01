10 injured in New Year fireworks show in Malaysia's Port Klang

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Ten people were injured during a New Year's Day fireworks show at the Pandamaran Sports Complex in Port Klang.

The incident happened just after midnight after several fireworks failed to go off in the air.

Videos of the incident showed several fireworks exploding on the ground where the spectators had gathered to watch the display.

Revellers were seen scrambling for safety as the explosions went off around them.

"Seven victims were treated at the scene by medical personnel for minor injuries to their legs.

"Another three were sent to Hospital Tengku Ampuan Rahimah for treatment," Selangor Fire and Rescue Department operations officer Mohd Hissam Sidik said.

Seven firefighters from the Port Klang station and medical personnel were also involved in aiding the victims.