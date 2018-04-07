1 Malaysian killed, 13 others injured in Malaysia road accident involving Singaporeans

KUALA LUMPUR (BERNAMA) - One person was killed and 13 other individuals, mainly Singaporeans, were injured in an accident at Kilometre 30.9 of the Karak-Kuala Lumpur Expressway near Kuala Lumpur on Saturday (April 7).

A spokesman for the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department said they received a distress call at about 3.30 pm about an accident involving a bus and a lorry.

He said an engine from the Selayang Fire and Rescue station was then sent to the scene.

The accident involved 12 Singapore nationals and two locals.

All the injured were sent to Selayang Hospital for treatment, he said when contacted by Bernama.

The cause of the accident is being investigated.

