Science fiction becomes real - virtually

Fancy jumping from a giant Transformer-like robot or walking thr-ough futuristic cyberpunk castles?

All this will soon be possible, thanks to some nifty technology at the Oriental Science Fiction Valley theme park on the outskirts of Guiyang, in China's south-western Guizhou province.

The 134ha development is the country's first virtual-reality theme park. When complete, it will boast 35 virtual-reality attractions - from shoot-'em-up games to virtual roller coasters and tours with interstellar aliens to the region's most scenic spots.

Special goggles and motion simulators will help give visitors the impression that it is all real.

The US$1.5 billion (S$2 billion) park, part of which is to open in February, aims to ride the boom in demand for virtual entertainment.

With China's virtual-reality market set to expand tenfold to hit US$8.5 billion by 2020, officials are counting on projects centred on cutting-edge technology to drive new growth, so as to cut reliance on traditional industries.

