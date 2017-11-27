Rohingya refugees worry about food shortages as more arrive in Bangladesh

COX'S BAZAR, BANGLADESH (REUTERS) - Finding enough food to eat is a daily challenge for Janu.

Since fleeing her home in Myamnar last month, she has been living off just rice and lentils.

It is not enough to feed her husband and five children.

Ms Janu Begum says: "If I could get two cups of rice for our children, then I can give about a handful of food to everyone. But if we can't get rice and other relief goods and my husband can't go out of the camp to work, we just have to survive with the little we have. We're facing many difficulties."

Janu is one of over 600,000 Rohinga forced to live crammed into camps in Bangladesh, after an violent army clampdown late August.

In spite of a memorandum of understanding between Myanmar and Bangladesh on Friday (Nov 24) to start repatriation of the Rohinga, the numbers keep arriving.

Unable to find work, Janu's husband, Noor Hashim helps the family by collecting twigs and tree stumps to sell as firewood.

Yet as more and more trees are cut down, Janu worries that this is only a short term solution.

Like thousands of others here, Janu and her husband now rely on food aid to survive.

People queue for hours just to get a bag of rice, or a jar of cooking oil.

But, for Janu and Noour, another meal for their children provides a moment of respite.