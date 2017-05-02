Prince Harry to visit Singapore, Sydney in June

Prince Harry, who will be visiting Singapore in early June, will play in the Sentebale Royal Salute Polo Cup.
Prince Harry, who will be visiting Singapore in early June, will play in the Sentebale Royal Salute Polo Cup.PHOTO: AFP
Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE - Britain's Prince Harry will be travelling to Singapore and Sydney in early June, according to a statement from the British High Commission Singapore on Tuesday (May 2).

The 32-year-old Prince will be in Singapore to play in the Sentebale Royal Salute Polo Cup.

Sentebale is a charity that Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho established in 2006 to provide psychosocial support for children living with HIV in Southern Africa.

In Sydney, Prince Harry will attend events to celebrate the Australian city's hosting of the 2018 Invictus Games, an international sporting competition founded by the Prince in 2014 for wounded, injured and ill servicemen and women.

More details will be provided later, said the statement.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Women are at higher risk for anaemia
Almost edible deodorant? Katfood advocates the power of natural skincare
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!

Shopping