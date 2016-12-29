Police chief wants more CCTVs

JAKARTA • Indonesia needs to boost the use of the video surveillance system to ensure better security and help the law enforcement agency do its job, national police chief Tito Karnavian said yesterday.

He added that apart from the state, the private sector should also be roped in to install closed-circuit television (CCTV) systems in public places to help in the fight against crime and terrorism.

"Streets, parks, any public space should be all covered by CCTVs. It's like in Singapore.

"If we move some distance there, we would be covered by another CCTV camera, and so on. That is called digital security," General Tito said at a year-end media briefing.

"We hope we can build such a system for Indonesia. Now, we are not too aware of the importance of such technology," the four-star general added.

He said he hopes to see regulations being introduced by all provinces, regencies and cities to facilitate this. He gave, as an example, someone in the private sector constructing a building and installing a CCTV system that could be connected and integrated with the CCTV system of the respective local governments.

CCTVs FOR PUBLIC SPACES Streets, parks, any public space should be all covered by CCTVs. It's like in Singapore. If we move some distance there, we would be covered by another CCTV camera, and so on. That is called digital security. GENERAL TITO KARNAVIAN

Indonesia has 34 provinces which are made up of more than 500 regencies and cities.

As part of the country's decentralisation in 2000, each region can issue its own regulations and by-laws as long as they are in line with legislation passed by the national parliament.

General Tito's remarks came as he praised the police for arresting - within a day - two of the four robbers responsible for killing six people in a house in East Jakarta.

Pulo Mas, a posh residential area in East Jakarta, is near the oldest golf course in the capital.

Investigators were helped by the CCTV system installed in the two-storey house. The Pulo Mas "toilet murder" case clearly showed that police could resolve cases fast if they were helped by CCTVs, Mr Tito explained.

He said police knew the robbers arrived at the house in a white car and the faces of the intruders were clearly picked up by the camera.

One of them was a criminal who had served jail time and been arrested by police at least two times. He was quickly identified and tracked down.

"We have networks of informants... When they were shown the faces of the intruders, our informants instantly knew who the intruders are and where their base is. One of them was a repeat criminal that we thought had retired," General Tito said.

Wahyudi Soeriaatmadja