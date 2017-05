•Malaysia's opposition Islamist party, Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS), is confident of going it alone at the next general election.

PAS leaders say they could win an ambitious 40 of the 222 parliamentary seats and capture five of Malaysia's 13 states without any alliance.

This means the next election will likely see many three-cornered fights, with PAS and another opposition party fighting for the same seat against the ruling Barisan Nasional, and split votes for the opposition.

