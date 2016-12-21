One dead, three injured after Malaysian military aircraft crashes at Butterworth airbase

The plane was reportedly on a training mission when it crashed at around 5.20pm.
The plane was reportedly on a training mission when it crashed at around 5.20pm.PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK
Published
Dec 21, 2016, 7:18 pm SGT

BUTTERWORTH (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - One person was killed while three others were injured when a Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) plane crashed at the Butterworth Air Force base  in Penang. 

The plane was reportedly conducting a training exercise when it crashed at about 5.20pm on Wednesday (Dec 21).

The plane was a twin-turboprop aircraft Beechcraft model King Air 200T, which is 44ft in length with a wingspan of 55ft.

It is capable of carrying a pilot, a co-pilot, a mission systems operator and an observer. 

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Gather your loved ones for Christmas Wonderland 2016
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!

Shopping