One dead, three injured after Malaysian military aircraft crashes at Butterworth airbase

BUTTERWORTH (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - One person was killed while three others were injured when a Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) plane crashed at the Butterworth Air Force base in Penang.

The plane was reportedly conducting a training exercise when it crashed at about 5.20pm on Wednesday (Dec 21).

The plane was a twin-turboprop aircraft Beechcraft model King Air 200T, which is 44ft in length with a wingspan of 55ft.

It is capable of carrying a pilot, a co-pilot, a mission systems operator and an observer.