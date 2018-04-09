North Korea tells US it is prepared to discuss denuclearisation: Source

US President Donald Trump agreed to a historic first meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in a stunning development in America's high-stakes nuclear standoff with North Korea.
WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - North Korea has told the United States for the first time that it is prepared to discuss the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula when North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets President Donald Trump, a US official said on Sunday (April 8).

US and North Korean officials have held secret contacts recently in which Pyongyang directly delivered the message of its willingness to hold the summit, the official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Until now, Washington had relied on South Korea's assurance of Kim's intentions.

(This is a developing story.)

