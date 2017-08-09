North Korea posing new level of threat: Japan

TOKYO • North Korea's missile development poses a "new level of threat", Japan's Defence Ministry warned yesterday in an annual report, days after the newly appointed Defence Minister said he will consider the option of allowing the Self-Defence Forces (SDF) to acquire capability to directly strike North Korean missile bases.

"The threat (from North Korea) is increasing further as it is working to improve the capabilities," Mr Itsunori Onodera said, referring to the North's test launches of its intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). He spoke to the media last Friday, one day after he took office in a Cabinet reshuffle, The Japan News reported.

"We should consider it from the perspective of what Japan can do to beef up the deterrent capability of the Japan-US alliance and protect the lives and property of the Japanese people," said Mr Onodera, according to The Japan Times.

Even as he said that, Mr Onodera was mindful of acts of belligerence, which are banned by Article 9 of the Constitution. He stressed that he will facilitate debate on how to improve "Japan's overall ability to deal with ballistic missiles".

Japan, which lies across the sea from North Korea, has been wary for decades over the latter's missile development. North Korea has increasingly been firing missiles into the waters between the two countries and last month launched two ICMBs.

The report yesterday, called the Defence White Paper, said "it is conceivable that, over time, the risk will increase for the deployment of ballistic missiles with nuclear warheads that put (Japan) within (North Korea's) reach".

In March, a group of Japanese ruling party lawmakers led by Mr Onodera had urged Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to consider acquiring the capability to hit enemy bases, Reuters reported. Mr Onodera had proposed that Japan consider procuring long-range missiles that can hit North Korean sites, The Japan Times said. But the proposal also stressed it was not about SDF carrying out a preemptive strike, but hitting back if Japan was attacked.

TWIN THREATS North Korea's missiles represent a deepening threat. That, along with China's continued threatening behaviour in the East China Sea and South China Sea, is a major concern for Japan. MR ITSUNORI ONODERA, on the risks highlighted by the Defence White Paper.

Tokyo has so far avoided taking the controversial and costly step of acquiring bombers or cruise missiles with the range to strike other countries. It depends on the United States to attack overseas targets in the event of a war involving Japan.

The White Paper also reiterated Tokyo's concerns about China's efforts to expand its military influence and territorial claims, particularly in waters around Japan.

"North Korea's missiles represent a deepening threat. That, along with China's continued threatening behaviour in the East China Sea and South China Sea, is a major concern for Japan," said Mr Onodera.

Tokyo has long complained about Beijing's routine dispatch of coast guard ships to Japan's territorial waters surrounding disputed islands in the East China Sea. Tokyo controls the islands it calls the Senkaku while Beijing claims them as the Diaoyu. Coast guards from the two sides have engaged in maritime stand-offs, while their militaries have also had close calls. Experts fear such situations may lead to unplanned clashes, said Agence France-Presse.

"Regarding China, we are strongly concerned about its impact on the regional and global security environment as it continues to make unilateral, uncompromising assertions that are incompatible with the existing international order," Mr Onodera said.

Responding to the White Paper, China's Xinhua news agency said it has again devoted a large part to "'mudding' China's normal and justified maritime activities in the East and South China Seas".

Xinhua said the "irresponsible remarks on China's national defence system" were an attempt to justify Japan's own militarisation, by playing up the perceived China threat.