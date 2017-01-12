Nigeria closes Taiwan office in capital, China says

HONG KONG (Bloomberg) - The Nigerian government ordered Taiwan to close its office in the capital Abuja and move its trade mission to Lagos, China's official Xinhua news agency said, citing the African nation's foreign minister.

Nigerian Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama announced the move Wednesday (Jan 11) after reaffirming his country's commitment to the "One-China" policy at a joint news conference with Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, Xinhua said.

Onyeama said Taiwan would stop enjoying privileges because it wasn't a country recognized under international law, according to Xinhua.

The decision comes less than a month after the tiny West African island nation of Sao Tome and Principe broke off ties with Taiwan and established formal relations with China, leaving the self-ruled island with just 21 diplomatic partners.

China has shown a willingness to use its growing economic and military might to put pressure on Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party, which swept the more Beijing-friendly Kuomintang from power last year.

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Eleanor Wang wasn't immediately available to respond to the report.

The Communist Party considers the self-governed island a province and has criticized President Tsai Ing-wen's refusal to accept that both sides belong to "One China," its precondition for ties.

China had refrained from actively wooing away any of Taiwan's diplomatic partners during the eight-year tenure of Tsai's predecessor, Ma Ying-jeou, who advocated increased ties with the world's second-largest economy.