New 'nurses' lend a helping hand

At Mongkutwattana General Hospital in Bangkok, medical staff get a much needed helping hand from robots dressed in cheery yellow nurse uniforms.

Called Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) Robots, the main function of these mobile machines is to carry medical documents around the premises.

The Thai hospital has three AGV Robots to save on hiring costs and help alleviate its manpower shortage, as well as enhance service.

The trend of using robots has been gaining traction, with more businesses and industries adopting the technology.

An estimated 2.32 million robots were used worldwide last year and of these, about 41,600 were used in Thailand, according to the International Federation of Robotics.