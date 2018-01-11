Moon, Trump hope for wider Korea dialogue

South Korean President Moon Jae In and US President Donald Trump held a 30-minute telephone conversation yesterday to discuss the inter-Korean high-level talks which took place on Tuesday, and to also further strengthen cooperation between the two long-time allies.

The two leaders agreed that the inter-Korean talks will go beyond North Korea's participation in the upcoming Winter Olympics in the South, and naturally lead to a dialogue for the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

In an earlier televised New Year's press conference, Mr Moon credited Mr Trump for creating an environment that was conducive to the inter-Korean talks.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS

Moon, Trump welcome revival of Korean talks

Comfort women deal final, but reached 'in wrong way'

US approves sale of anti-ballistic missiles to Japan