Melaka launches bike-sharing service

MELAKA • Melaka has introduced a bicycle-sharing service in 10 locations so that the public and tourists can enjoy the Malaysian state's many attractions.

The sites include Menara Taming Sari, Melaka International Trade Centre, Taman Rempah and Restoran Melayu Melaka.

Melaka Chief Minister Idris Haron said the service could reduce carbon dioxide emissions and foster healthy lifestyles.

"I believe that this effort will reduce air pollution," he told reporters after launching Basikal Melaka OFO Eco Green sharing service at Kompleks Seri Negeri, Ayer Keroh, yesterday.

To prove his point, Datuk Seri Idris also got on a bicycle, much to the amusement of State Exco members, the media and those present at the launch.

The state government's initiative is a collaboration with Tourism Melaka, Melaka Historical City Council and Hang Tuah Jaya Municipal Council.

BERNAMA