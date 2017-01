South Koreans yesterday marked the 1,000th day of the Sewol ferry accident, with people paying respects at an altar for those who perished in the disaster.

The ferry was carrying 476 people when it sank on April 16, 2014, between the city of Incheon and Jeju island. Most of the passengers were teenagers on a school trip. The official death toll is 295. Nine people have been declared missing.