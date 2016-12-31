Man gets 80 years' jail, 110 strokes of the cane for raping daughter

KUALA LUMPUR • A garbage collector who repeatedly raped his 16-year-old daughter and forced her to perform oral sex on him was sentenced to 80 years' jail and 110 strokes of the cane yesterday.

Sessions Court judge M. Kunasundary sentenced the 38-year- old man after he pleaded guilty to his charges.

He pleaded guilty to 11 counts of rape and another count of forced oral sex, committed at his rented room at Lorong Haji Taib 1 in the Chow Kit area of Kuala Lumpur between Aug 27 and Sept 7 this year.

Judge Kunasundary described his acts as "disgusting", especially as the victim was the accused's own daughter. "The accused should guide but instead ruined the victim because of his lust. The court cannot forgive what you have done," she said in her judgment.

She sentenced him to four 20-year custodial sentences and ordered him to be whipped 10 times for each rape charge. He was sentenced to another 12 years' jail for the oral sex offence, to run concurrently with the rape charge sentence. The judge ordered his four rape-related custodial sentences to run consecutively from his date of arrest on Sept 19.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK