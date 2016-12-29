Malaysia woman helping tortoise back into water slips into lake, dies

IPOH (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A woman died after she slipped into a lake when she tried to help a tortoise nearby get back into the water.

Madam Chin Ah Looi, 57, was found dead with a bleeding wound on her body at the lake of a recreational park yesterday morning.

The homemaker, who was the wife of assistant state legal adviser Teoh Chin Chong, would often visit the recreational park near their home in Bandar Seri Botani.

“She frequented the park for her morning exercise with her friends,” said Mr Teoh, a former magistrate.

According to what he learnt from his wife’s friends, Madam Chin spotted a tortoise while she was jogging beside the lake.

“She wanted to release the tortoise back into the lake. That’s when she slipped and fell into the water,” said Mr Teoh, who was supposed to have breakfast with his wife later that morning.

Ipoh OCPD Asst Comm Sum Chang Keong said Chin had fallen head-first into the water and her body was impaled by a sharp mangrove wood in the lake.

“An auxiliary policeman on patrol witnessed the incident and called the police right away. When the ambulance arrived, the medical team confirmed that she died at the scene,” he said.

ACP Sum said the body was taken to the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital for post-mortem which found that the cause of death was identified as a chest injury due to stab wounds.

Police have ruled out foul play.