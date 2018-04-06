Malaysia GE special edition: All you need to know

Malaysia's Parliament to be dissolved on Saturday, paving way for all-out election battle: Najib



Prime Minister Najib Razak was given an audience by the King on Friday morning (April 6) ahead of a Cabinet meeting, reported The Star, before making the announcement live on national television at 12.15pm. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM LIVESTREAM



The Election Commission will now decide the date for the polls, which has to be held within 60 days of the dissolution.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia elections: What are the issues at stake?



Voters queuing to place their votes at Gelang Patah School on the polling day for Malaysia General Elections on May 5, 2013. PHOTO: ST FILE



Here are the key areas that could win the upcoming election battle for the ruling Barisan Nasional or the opposition Pakatan Harapan.

READ MORE HERE

Sign up for ST Asia Report newsletter for Malaysia GE updates and other highlights in the region

The weekly newsletter is part of The Straits Times' efforts to ramp up its coverage of developments across Asia and globally.

READ MORE HERE

Interactive graphics: Malaysia's election and the state of play

At the heart of Malaysia’s 14th general election is this question: Can the ruling coalition win back votes lost in the last two polls?

READ MORE HERE

Lunch with Sumiko: Mahathir Mohamad's unfinished business as Malaysia gears up for election



Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at The Loaf bakery-cafe in Cyberjaya last Wednesday. He now leads Malaysia's opposition alliance and his schedule in the run-up to the general election has been punishing. ST PHOTO: BENJAMIN SEETOR



At 92, Malaysia's former prime minister is fighting the strangest electoral battle of his life.

READ MORE HERE

Controversial steps to bolster Barisan Nasional's position could backfire



PHOTO: THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK



The pre-emptive strikes by PM Najib could backfire as they appear to reveal signs of weakness within the Umno-led government.

READ MORE HERE

Umno's plans to field new faces in Malaysia elections lead to pushback



Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak raises the United Malays National Organisation flag beside his deputy Ahmad Zahid Hamidi during its general assembly in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Dec 7, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS



The Party's division chiefs are lobbying to safeguard their positions and promote their own preferences.

READ MORE HERE

Ahead of polls, Najib steps out of Mahathir's long shadow



PHOTO: THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK



In recent speeches, PM Najib has decried policies implemented by his predecessor Dr Mahathir from 1981 to 2003.

READ MORE HERE

Not game over yet for Malaysia opposition despite new electoral maps, say analysts



The crowd at opposition group Pakatan Harapan's rally in Perlis last Friday. Its leaders are hoping for a "Malay tsunami", in which Malay voters opt en masse for the opposition. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/LIEW CHIN TONG



The new electoral maps could backfire on the ruling coalition if enough Malay voters switch sides in the upcoming elections.

READ MORE HERE

ST forum to discuss Malaysia's 14th General Election

Issues relating to Malaysia's general election will be addressed by three speakers at the ST Global Outlook Forum on April 19.

READ MORE HERE