Malaysia GE special edition: All you need to know

Malaysia's Parliament to be dissolved on Saturday, paving way for all-out election battle: Najib
The Election Commission will now decide the date for the polls, which has to be held within 60 days of the dissolution.
Malaysia elections: What are the issues at stake?
Here are the key areas that could win the upcoming election battle for the ruling Barisan Nasional or the opposition Pakatan Harapan.
Interactive graphics: Malaysia's election and the state of play
At the heart of Malaysia’s 14th general election is this question: Can the ruling coalition win back votes lost in the last two polls?
Lunch with Sumiko: Mahathir Mohamad's unfinished business as Malaysia gears up for election
At 92, Malaysia's former prime minister is fighting the strangest electoral battle of his life.
Controversial steps to bolster Barisan Nasional's position could backfire
The pre-emptive strikes by PM Najib could backfire as they appear to reveal signs of weakness within the Umno-led government.
Umno's plans to field new faces in Malaysia elections lead to pushback
The Party's division chiefs are lobbying to safeguard their positions and promote their own preferences.
Ahead of polls, Najib steps out of Mahathir's long shadow
In recent speeches, PM Najib has decried policies implemented by his predecessor Dr Mahathir from 1981 to 2003.
Not game over yet for Malaysia opposition despite new electoral maps, say analysts
The new electoral maps could backfire on the ruling coalition if enough Malay voters switch sides in the upcoming elections.
