KL officials say they're unaware of missile offer

China's offer of radar surveillance and missile systems to Malaysia has caused a stir in Kuala Lumpur, with Defence Ministry officials saying they were unaware of discussions over the matter.

A Malaysian government source told The Straits Times that visiting Chinese State Councillor Wang Yong had lightly touched on the matter during talks with Prime Minister Najib Razak on Wednesday, but there was no mention of the type of technology being offered. Johor is a possible location for the systems.

The proposal was part of a wish list of initiatives that Chinese President Xi Jinping raised with Datuk Seri Najib in May that has yet to filter down in the Malaysian government, sources said.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS