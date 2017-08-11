KL beefs up security ahead of SEA Games

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysian police have boosted their readiness as the capital city prepares to host this year's South-east Asian Games, which will kick off on Aug 19.

A total of 7,000 public safety officials from various security agencies will be stationed throughout the 12-day event, said Kuala Lumpur police chief Amar Singh Ishar Singh. Two elite commando forces rarely deployed during peacetime - the Special Action Unit (UTK) and VAT 69 - will help secure games sites, including ones at hotels.

"Athletes and games officials will be escorted by police to and from the competition venues," said Datuk Amar Singh.

For the first time in the country's security operations, officers will also use 95 personal radiation devices, eight radiation backpacks and eight hand-held identifiers to detect the presence of radioactive materials.

The authorities will use X-ray machines to check for weapons, and the public will be barred from parking their vehicles by roadsides that lead up to the games venues, according to officials.

The SEA Games will be held from Aug 19 to 30 at multiple venues in and around Kuala Lumpur, Negeri Sembilan, Terengganu and Kedah. Then, on Aug 31, Malaysia will celebrate its 60th independence day.

