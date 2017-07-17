Johor princess to marry former marketing manager of Tampines Rovers

JOHOR BARU • Johor princess Tunku Tun Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Sultan Ibrahim will marry Tampines Rovers Football Club's former marketing manager Dennis Muhammad Abdullah on Aug 14, the state's Royal Council announced yesterday.

Council president Abdul Rahim Ramli said Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar and Permaisuri Raja Zarith Sofiah Sultan Idris Shah had consented to the wedding and given their blessings.

Datuk Abdul Rahim said the betrothal ceremony would be held on Aug 14 at 10am at Istana Bukit Serene, and it would be followed by the solemnisation ceremony.

"His Royal Highness has consented for the state mufti, Datuk Muhammad Tahrir Shamsudin, to conduct the ceremony as his official representative," Mr Abdul Rahim told reporters at a press conference here.

The bersanding (sitting-in-state ceremony) will be held on the same day at 8pm in the throne room of the Istana Besar.

Tunku Aminah, who was born on April 8, 1986, at Hospital Sultanah Aminah in Johor, is the second of six siblings, and the only daughter of the Johor ruler and his queen.

She received her primary school education in Johor before moving to Singapore to further her studies at La Salle School of Fashion and Design.

The princess is president of the Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) Football Club, which is owned by her brother, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim.

Mr Dennis was a semi-professional footballer, and served as manager of the JDT Concept Store and Cafe.

He was formerly a marketing manager of Singapore's Tampines Rovers Football Club.

He was born Dennis Verbaas on May 1, 1989, in Lisse, a Dutch town south-west of Amsterdam, and is the second of three children.

He attended Fioretti College Hillegom in the Netherlands before studying mechanical engineering at ROC Leiden.

He converted to Islam in May 2015, said Mr Abdul Rahim.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK, BERNAMA