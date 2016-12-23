Japan sends troops to fight massive fire

TOKYO • Japan drafted in troops to help contain a rapidly spreading fire, fanned by strong winds, which engulfed dozens of buildings and forced the evacuation of hundreds of people from a northern city.

Aerial footage showed massive orange flames and thick smoke spewing out of buildings in the city of Itoigawa in Niigata prefecture.

Troops were on their way to the coastal city after Niigata Governor Ryuichi Yoneyama requested military aid, an official in the fire division of the prefectural government said. "About 50 houses and buildings have been damaged."

The blaze started around 10.30am at a Chinese restaurant and 17 fire trucks were deployed in the area.

The blaze spread quickly because of strong winds, according to public broadcaster NHK.

"Sparks of fire flew around," a man in the neighbourhood told NHK. "That's why faraway buildings unexpectedly caught fire and it became large-scale. I've never seen something like this before."

The city issued an evacuation advisory to 586 residents in the neighbourhood.

Despite the scale of the fire, there were few injuries reported.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE