Jakarta to join hands with S'pore on cyber security

Francis Chan Indonesia Bureau Chief In Jakarta

Indonesia will work with Singapore to tackle the increasing threats to cyber security, said Mr Wiranto, the country's Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs.

The former general also said he was keen to speak on cyber security at the Singapore International Cyber Week 2017, after Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean invited him to the event, which will be held in Singapore from Sept 18 to 21.

"Since we have established a national cyber agency, we will need more input," he told reporters recently. "So I'm interested to attend the event in Singapore to talk about cyber security issues."

DPM Teo was in Jakarta for a three-day visit from Aug 10 to 12, as a lead-up to next month's Leaders Retreat, where Indonesia and Singapore are set to celebrate 50 years of bilateral relations.

Mr Teo said he had met Mr Wiranto to discuss how their two countries can work more closely together on counter-terrorism and cyber security, "which both Indonesia and ourselves are very focused on".

"So I've invited him to come to the cyber week in Singapore and I hope he will be able to do so, to share his experiences and see how we can work together more closely."

