Indonesian police chief's house burned by firecrackers

BALIKPAPAN (THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - New Year’s Eve celebrations went a little overboard in Balikpapan of East Kalimantan, Indonesia, on Saturday night.

Firecrackers launched by revellers landed on the house of a police chief and set it on fire.

Fifteen minutes after midnight, the police arrested two people who allegedly shot off the firecrackers in the direction of the official house of the East Kalimantan and North Kalimantan police chief on Jalan Jendral Soedirman, Balikpapan, East Kalimantan.

The two were directly taken to the headquarters of the Balikpapan Police, located 2km from the house.

“We are still questioning them,” said Balikpapan Police Chief Jeffri Dian Juniartha on Sunday, refusing to give details of the incident.

Later that day, the police arrested two other people.

“This is a lesson for everyone to be more careful,” said East Kalimantan and North Kalimantan Police Chief Safaruddin, who was in the area when the incident took place.

The affected house is located near Lapangan Merdeka, where people gathered to celebrate New Year’s Eve.