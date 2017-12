(REUTERS) - A supermoon has brightened Bali's skies on Monday (Dec 4) morning, revealing its erupting volcano.

Mount Agung has been spewing plumes of smoke from its crater since last week, and although it seems to have calmed in the last few days, officials warn there is still a chance of an imminent eruption.

Supermoons occur when the moon reaches its closest point to Earth, and it just so happens that this was also the last full moon of the year.