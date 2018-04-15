Hundreds rally in KL against kleptocracy

KUALA LUMPUR • A group of Malaysian youth activists held an anti-kleptocracy rally in central Kuala Lumpur yesterday , after defying police orders to disperse.

About 500 people attended the 2pm rally that called for the arrest of Malaysian financier Low Taek Jho - better known as Jho Low - and "thieves" linked to the financial scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Holding mock posters of Jho Low as a pirate, and an effigy of American socialite Paris Hilton, the group sang songs and urged Malaysians to vote at the upcoming general elections on May 9.

Mr Low, a businessman and former unofficial adviser to 1MDB, has been linked to the scandal where billions were allegedly misappropriated from the state fund and spent on luxury properties, lavish parties graced by celebrities like Ms Hilton, and valuable art pieces.

"Youths need to rise up," said Mr Mohamad Sabu, who heads Parti Amanah Negara, part of the Pakatan Harapan opposition pact. "After May 9, we'll take over the government. And we will order the arrests of Jho Low and MO1," Mr Sabu told the crowd, referring to the "Malaysian Official 1" moniker used by the US Department of Justice in its 2016 civil suit to recover assets and monies it says was stolen from 1MDB. MO1 refers to Prime Minister Najib Razak.

Mr Low is believed to be a close friend of Mr Riza Aziz, Datuk Seri Najib's stepson.

The prime minister has been cleared of any wrongdoing by Malaysian authorities after US$700 million (S$919million) was found in his personal accounts, funds he said were donated by the Saudi royal family and not linked to 1MDB.

Trinna Leong