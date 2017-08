A girl catching fish during the traditional festival "Naoyu" that celebrates the upcoming harvest in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, Guangxi province, in China on Saturday. The traditional blessing activity of the Miao ethnic group originated over 400 years ago. Naoyu means "to disturb the fish". Miao people would gather and hold fishing competitions at the local rivers and ponds. It is believed that the more fish are caught, the more luck a person would have for the rest of the year.