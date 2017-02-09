Fire under control after China chemical plant explosion, no injuries

BEIJING (REUTERS) - A fire after an explosion at a chemical plant in Tongling city in the eastern Chinese province of Anhui was brought under control and no injuries were reported, state media said on Thursday (Feb 9).

The official Tongling Daily said on its microblog that the blast happened late on Wednesday (Feb 8) evening, sending flames shooting into the sky.

"At present there are no injuries or deaths," it said. "The fire caused by the explosion has been effectively controlled."

#UPDATE The explosion rocked a chemical plant in east China's Anhui on Feb 8 is caused by high-boiling-point solvents stored in the factory pic.twitter.com/CnZymhBDPF — People's Daily,China (@PDChina) February 8, 2017

BREAKING: Explosion rocks chemical plant in east China's Anhui Province, casualties unknown pic.twitter.com/McQRbuHEdA — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) February 8, 2017

Deadly accidents are relatively common at industrial plants in China. China has vowed to improve safety at such facilities.

President Xi Jinping has said authorities would learn the lessons paid for with blood after chemical blasts in the port city of Tianjin killed 165 people in 2015.