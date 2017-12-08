Exhibit attacks opposition alliance

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia's opposition parties have a dedicated wall of shame at ruling party Umno's annual assembly this year.

The exhibition board consists of 20 caricatures and anti-opposition images that criticise the four-party Pakatan Harapan alliance.

There is also a six-minute-long loop of videos denouncing the alliance as being led by the Chinese-majority Democratic Action Party (DAP).

Dubbed the "DAP Led Opposition", the exhibit put together by Umno's information department has garnered much attention from attendees and the local media.

"We want to create awareness that we are now fighting a DAP-led opposition," Umno's information chief Annuar Musa told reporters.

Elections must be held by August next year, with the speeches by Umno leaders this week synchronised to accuse Pakatan Harapan as a pact controlled by the DAP.

This forms part of Umno's old tactic of scaring Malays into voting for the Umno-led ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition to stop the Chinese-led DAP.

The board of posters and videos reinforces the theme.

The scare tactic is more urgent this time around because former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, who is now an opposition leader, could draw some Malay support away from BN.

One poster shows a boxing ring with DAP supremo Lim Kit Siang as the referee while former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad and former deputy prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin are battling it out.

Mr Lim's caption says: "Bagus (great)... Melayu screw Melayu."

Trinna Leong