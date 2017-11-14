Xiamen Airlines flight attendant falls from plane, suffers broken chest bone

BEIJING (CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A Xiamen Airlines flight attendant fractured a bone in her chest after falling from a stationary aircraft in Henan province.

The accident occurred as workers were restocking a Boeing 737 during a stop at Zhengzhou Xinzheng International Airport last Friday (Nov 10).

A video clip shared widely on Sina Weibo shows the flight attendant falling through a gap between the aircraft's tail door and a moveable platform.

The flight made the stop in Zhengzhou en route from Fuzhou, Fujian province, to Lanzhou, Gansu province.

The injured woman was sent to the hospital and underwent surgery on Friday night. According to the airline, she is in stable condition and did not sustain any permanent damage.

She is expected to be discharged from the hospital within a week, it added.

The airline and airport are cooperating with civil aviation authorities to investigate the accident, the company said.

A similar incident occurred in late October involving a flight from Shenzhen, Guangdong province, to Tengchong, Yunnan province.

A flight attendant fell from the tail door of an airliner as it was being prepared for takeoff at the Shenzhen airport. She suffered broken bones and bruises.