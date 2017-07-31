Xi to PLA: Be ready to fight those who offend China

Chinese President Xi Jinping yesterday ordered troops to prepare for battle and defeat "all enemies that dare to offend" their country as he presided over a massive military parade to mark 90 years of the founding of the People's Liberation Army.

It was the first time China marked Army Day with a military parade since the communist revolution in 1949. Nearly half of the 600 pieces of hardware on show at the Zhurihe Training Base in Inner Mongolia had never been paraded in public before.

