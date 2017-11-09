Xi tells Trump Taiwan is the most important issue in Sino-US ties

US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping meet business leaders at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, on Nov 9, 2017.
BEIJING (Reuters) - Taiwan is the most important, most sensitive core issue in Sino-U.S. ties, Chinese President Xi Jinping told visiting US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Nov 9), state news agency Xinhua said.

Mr Trump told Mr Xi the US government upholds and sticks to the “one-China” policy.

As president-elect, Trump broke with protocol and accepted a congratulatory phone call from the Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in December, angering China, which claims the self-ruled island as integral Chinese territory. 

