Xi starts 2nd term with warning to Taiwan

President Xi Jinping's remarks come just days after United States President Donald Trump signed a law allowing high-level exchanges between the US and Taiwan.PHOTO: AFP
Published
Mar 21, 2018, 5:00 am SGT

President Xi Jinping had strong words for Taiwan yesterday, warning that any move to split from the Chinese mainland would be punished by history.

"The Chinese people have the firm will, full confidence and sufficient ability to defeat all activities to split the country," said Mr Xi, who is starting his second term as President with a lot more power.

His remarks, in a speech to nearly 3,000 delegates at the close of the annual parliamentary session, came just days after United States President Donald Trump signed a law allowing high-level exchanges between the US and Taiwan. China views Taiwan as a renegade province to be taken back by force, if necessary.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 21, 2018, with the headline 'Xi starts 2nd term with warning to Taiwan'.
