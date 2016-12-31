World's highest bridge opens in China

Published
2 hours ago

The world's highest bridge has opened to traffic in China, connecting two provinces in the mountainous south-west and reducing travel times by as much as three-quarters, the local authorities said yesterday.

The 1,341m-long Beipanjiang Bridge, which soars 565m over a river, connects Yunnan and Guizhou and cost over one billion yuan (S$208 million) to build, according to newspaper Guizhou Daily.

It has overtaken Si Du River Bridge in the central province of Hubei to become the world's highest bridge, said the Guizhou provincial transport department.

Several of the world's highest bridges are in China.


PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 31, 2016, with the headline 'World's highest bridge opens in China'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Gather your loved ones for Christmas Wonderland 2016
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!

Shopping