Workers evacuated from Hong Kong Disneyland office building after suspicious package found

HONG KONG - Hundreds of workers were evacuated from Hong Kong Disneyland's main office building on Monday (Feb 13) after it received a suspicious package, Hong Kong media reported.

A police spokesperson confirmed to the Hong Kong Free Press that the park, located in Hong Kong's Lantau Island, had received a package suspected to contain explosives. A spokesperson for Hong Kong Disneyland confirmed the incident, saying it received the package at about 12.30pm on Monday and alerted police.

The spokesperson said some of the park's workers were evacuated following the discovery.

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), at least 100 workers were evacuated from the building. The theme park's operations, however, was not affected and visitors were not evacuated.

The SCMP said the package had been addressed to a senior executive and was suspected to contain wires and a battery.

It said police bomb disposal experts were sent to the park to investigate after a park sniffer dog indicated the parcel had contained dangerous goods.

The SCMP cited a source as saying police were informed that the parcel was found to have carried suspected wires and a battery during an X-ray inspection.

It added that a worker who felt unwell was taken to hospital.

It said police were still investigating the scene in the afternoon.